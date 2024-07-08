IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jamie Davis is leaving USA Volleyball to take over as CEO of USA Water Polo.

Davis’ appointment, effective Oct. 1, was announced by USA Water Polo on Monday. The hiring of Davis was unanimously approved by the organization’s board of directors at a recent meeting.

“Jamie’s vision and leadership will be instrumental in guiding the organization into its next chapter,” Bill Smith, the chairman of the USA Water Polo board, said in a release. “We are confident that his contribution will drive USA Water Polo to new heights.”

Davis is replacing Chris Ramsey, who announced in December that he is retiring after the Paris Olympics. Ramsey is among the longest-tenured leaders for the U.S. governing bodies in the Olympic movement.

Davis, a former TV and sports business executive, was hired as USA Volleyball CEO in 2017. During his time at USA Volleyball, membership grew from 339,000 in 2017 to 435,000 this year. USA Water Polo has about 50,000 members.

“I am honored to join USA Water Polo and look forward to working with the talented athletes, coaches, staff, and the wider water polo community,” Davis said. “Together, we will continue to promote the growth and excellence of this sport.”

