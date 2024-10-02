Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars seem to be in a good spot with their captain and some kids

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn is 35 years old, going into the final season of his contract and surrounded by a bunch of kids. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston are high-scoring young players who have been to the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons. Now maybe they can help Benn finally win a Stanley Cup in his 16th NHL season. He is at the end of his $76 million, eight-year contract extension. But he wasn’t interested in looking beyond that when speaking with general manager Jim Nill during the offseason. Nill says Benn’s focus is on winning this season.

