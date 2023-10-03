Jameson Williams is ready to play for Lions after early end to gambling suspension

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — After serving a four-game suspension for gambling, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is fired up to get his season started when Detroit hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. While the coaches have not said if he will be active, Williams expects to play. Williams was able to return to practice this week after the NFL revised its gambling policy last week. The league reinstated three players, including Williams, who previously received six–game suspensions. The 22-year-old Williams had one reception as a rookie last year, a 41-yard touchdown.

