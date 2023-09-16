Jameson Wang throws two TD passes, Cornell opens 135th season with 23-20 victory over Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw two first-quarter touchdown passes, Jackson Kennedy added three field goals and Cornell opened its 135th season with a 23-20 victory over Lehigh. Wang connected with Davon Kiser for 37 yards and Parker Woodring for 20 yards to give the Big Red an early 14-0 lead, but the rest of their scoring would come from Kennedy. He booted a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter and his 27-yard kick gave Cornell a 20-7 lead early in the fourth. Lehigh, held to one touchdown and 128 yards through three quarters, scored twice in the fourth. After Kennedy hit an important 29-yard field goal that gave Cornell a 23-14 cushion, Brayten Silbor drove the Mountain Hawks to the final touchdown on his 8-yard pass to Geoffrey Jamiel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.