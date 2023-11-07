James, Traynor rally Louisville to 94-93 victory over UMBC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Mike James scored 25 points, JJ Traynor slammed home a go-ahead dunk with seven seconds remaining and Louisville edged UMBC 94-93 in a season opener. Traynor’s basket was the difference after Khydarius Smith missed the second of two free throws with one second left and a chance to tie. James sank 6 of 12 shots from the floor and 13 of his 14 free throws for the Cardinals, who didn’t pick up their first win last season until their 10th game. Traynor and fellow reserve Ty-Laur Johnson, a freshman, scored 13 and 12, respectively. Dion Brown scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting with two 3-pointers to lead the Retrievers.

