James Tibbs III hits team-leading 25th homer and Florida State advances to the ACC semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — James Tibbs III hit his team-leading 25th homer of the season and 52nd of his career, and No. 5 seed Florida State advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 12-7 victory over fourth-seeded Virginia. Tibbs, the ACC player of the year, went 2 for 3 with five RBIs. He gave Florida State the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run single and then walked with the bases loaded in the fifth to make it 4-1. He added a sacrifice fly to begin a seven-run seventh inning. Daniel Cantu highlighted the top of the seventh with a long shot to the wall that centerfielder Bobby Whalen appeared to catch but the ball fell out of his glove. Cantu raced for a triple and two scored for a 9-2 lead.

