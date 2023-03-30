James Shields throws out ceremonial first pitch at Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — James Shields has returned to Tropicana Field to symbolically retire from a club he helped transform from perennial loser to playoff contender. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Tampa Bay Rays’ season opener against the Detroit Tigers. It was more than a decade after last throwing a pitch for the Rays. He was traded to Kansas City in December 2012. Shields still ranks as Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in starts, wins and losses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.