James scores 20, Jones adds 16, No. 13 NC State women pull away from Kent State 79-51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 for her career and No. 13 N.C. State broke away in the fourth quarter to defeat Kent State 79-51. The Wolfpack led 56-44 entering the fourth quarter and reeled off the first 14 points, eight by Zamareya Jones. The Golden Flashes went more than 7 1/2 minutes before making two free throws and eight minutes before making a field goal, missing 11 straight shots. Jones had 16 points for N.C. State, which had 11 players score and 10 grab a rebound. Bridget Dunn had 17 points and Jenna Batsch 15 for Kent State, which shot better from 3-point range (10 of 28) than inside the arc (5 of 29) and went 11 of 11 from the foul line.

