James Rodriguez happy to play in Brazil with Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Attacking midfielder James Rodríguez has signed for Sao Paulo on a free transfer in a move announced by the Brazilian club. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player agreed a two-year contract. He has been out of action since he left Greek club Olympiakos in April. The 32-year-old Colombian said in a video posted online that he was happy to return to Brazil where he impressed at the 2014 World Cup for his national team.

