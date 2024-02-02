James, Rivers help No. 5 N.C. State hold off No. 24 North Carolina 63-59 in rivalry game

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Saniya Rivers (22) drives the ball past North Carolina's Alexandra Zelaya (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and fifth-ranked North Carolina State’s defense locked down late to hold off 24th-ranked rival North Carolina 63-59. Saniya Rivers had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Wolfpack. N.C. State used a 9-0 burst early in the fourth to go ahead for good. Then, N.C. State’s defense came up big down the stretch, holding the Tar Heels without a point on their final seven possessions. Deja Kelly scored 21 points to lead the Tar Heels, who didn’t score in the final 3:45 of action.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.