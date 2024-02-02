James, Rivers help No. 5 N.C. State hold off No. 24 North Carolina 63-59 in rivalry game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and fifth-ranked North Carolina State’s defense locked down late to hold off 24th-ranked rival North Carolina 63-59. Saniya Rivers had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Wolfpack. N.C. State used a 9-0 burst early in the fourth to go ahead for good. Then, N.C. State’s defense came up big down the stretch, holding the Tar Heels without a point on their final seven possessions. Deja Kelly scored 21 points to lead the Tar Heels, who didn’t score in the final 3:45 of action.

