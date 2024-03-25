James, Rivers help No. 3 seed NC State hold off No. 6 seed Tennessee to reach Sweet 16

RALEIGH, N,C, (AP) — Aziaha James scored 22 points and No. 3 seed North Carolina State blew nearly all of a 20-point lead before holding off No. 6 seed Tennessee 79-72 in Monday’s second round of the NCAA Tournament. That sent the Wolfpack back to the Sweet 16. Saniya Rivers added 20 points for the Wolfpack. Rickea Jackson had 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee. The Lady Vols got within a single basket in the fourth quarter before James led the Wolfpack’s finishing kick. N.C. State next faces No. 2 seed Stanford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.