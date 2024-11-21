James, Quigley and Hayes combine for 59 points as No. 20 NC State women beat Coastal Carolina 89-68

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Devyn Quigley scored a career-high 20 points and made four 3-pointers and NC State beat Coastal Carolina 89-68 on Thursday. NC State had its lead trimmed to 54-46 midway through the third quarter before James scored five straight points to begin a 13-2 run that ended in a 19-point lead. Quigley took over in the fourth, making three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points. Coastal Carolina missed 11 of 13 shots spanning the third-quarter break as NC State pulled away. Madison Hayes added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for NC State (3-2). James has scored 20-plus in three straight games. The Wolfpack shot 50% from the field, including 11 of 29 from 3-point range.

