James Paxton gets a spot on the Dodgers’ active roster. He also gets a $2 million bonus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Paxton is getting a $2 million bonus for being on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their home opener. The 35-year-old left-hander was on the Dodgers’ roster announced before they faced the St. Louis Cardinals. Los Angeles already played its first two games of the regular season in South Korea last week. Paxton wasn’t on that roster because he wasn’t slated to pitch, but he was added to the 26-man group after the team returned stateside, triggering the $2 million bonus in his one-year contract with the Dodgers.

