James Paxton and the Dodgers lower guarantee to $7 million from $11 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Paxton and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reworked their one-year contract, lowering the guarantee to $7 million from $11 million while still allowing the 35-year-old left-hander to earn up to $13 million. Paxton’s original deal called for a $3 million signing bonus, an $8 million salary, $1 million in a roster bonus and $1 million in performance bonuses. His revised agreement keeps the signing bonus, lowers the salary to $4 million, increases the roster bonus to $2 million and allows $4 million in performance bonuses for starts. The restructured agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.