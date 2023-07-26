James Outman’s double in 10th completes Dodgers’ comeback for an 8-7 victory over Blue Jays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman’s double in the 10th inning scored Chris Taylor with the winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers trailed 7-3 but sent the game into extra innings with four runs in the ninth. Taylor tied it on a two-run single with the bases loaded when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dove but had the liner deflect of his glove, allowing both runs to score.

Mookie Betts had an RBI single and Miguel Rojas scored on a bases-loaded walk to Max Muncy to get the Dodgers within striking range.

Taylor was on second base as the automatic runner in the 10th inning. After Yonny Hernandez was unable to advance the runner, Outman hit a long drive off Mitch White (0-1) that popped out of the glove of right fielder Jordan Luplow, who jumped at the wall to try to make the catch.

Los Angeles’ Freddie Freeman homered for the fourth time in the last five games. J.D. Martinez also went deep.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, celebrates with teammates after a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun

Bo Bichette had four hits, including a two-run homer in the third inning, and Danny Jansen had a three-run double in the ninth for the Blue Jays.

Bichette snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a base hit in the first inning before he drove an offspeed pitch from Dodgers starter Julio Urías into the left-center field stands in the third to give the Blue Jays the lead.

It was Bichette’s 17th homer of the year, which ties him with Guerrero for the team lead. Bichette also has an AL-leading 13 games with at least three hits.

Brusdar Graterol (4-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

The Blue Jays led 4-3 after eight innings but got some breathing room in the ninth. Jansen, who came into the game in the eighth inning as a pinch runner, then lined a double beyond the reach of Taylor in left that went off the wall and cleared the bases.

Freeman evened it in the bottom of the first with a solo shot to right-center for his 21st of the season. The All-Star first baseman has gone 10 for 21 in his last five games.

Freeman also scored on Muncy’s sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Martinez went deep in his second straight game with a solo shot in the eighth inning that brought the Dodgers within 4-3. It was his 18th career homer against the Blue Jays, his fourth-most against any team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (Tommy John Surgery recovery) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday. Manager John Schneider left open the possibility that Ryu, who had surgery last June, could throw a simulated game before being activated.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left shoulder soreness) threw a bullpen session where he used his full mix of pitches. Manager Dave Roberts said the next step could be for Kershaw to face hitters depending on how he feels on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-3 3.92 ERA) is opposed by Los Angeles RHP Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.94 ERA) in the series finale.

___

