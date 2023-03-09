James, No. 17 Tennessee top Mississippi in SEC quarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James had game-highs of 20 points and seven rebounds, leading No. 17 Tennessee past Mississippi 70-55 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The fifth-seeded Vols will play No. 4 seed Missouri in the semifinals on Friday. Tennessee is 23-9. James made four 3-pointers, including a shot on the Vols’ first possession of the game. His 3 from the corner with 5 seconds left in the first half gave Tennessee a 39-33 lead at the break. The Vols led 52-48 with 11 1/2 minutes left before increasing the margin to 64-50 on Julian Phillips’ two free throws with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Santiago Vescovi added 15 points for the Vols. Myles Burns scored 14 points and also had three steals for Mississippi, which is 12-21.

