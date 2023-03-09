James, No. 17 Tennessee top Mississippi in SEC quarters

By MARK McGEE The Associated Press
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) runs into the arm of Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 70-55. (AP Photo/John Amis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Amis]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James had game-highs of 20 points and seven rebounds, leading No. 17 Tennessee past Mississippi 70-55 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The fifth-seeded Vols will play No. 4 seed Missouri in the semifinals on Friday. Tennessee is 23-9. James made four 3-pointers, including a shot on the Vols’ first possession of the game. His 3 from the corner with 5 seconds left in the first half gave Tennessee a 39-33 lead at the break. The Vols led 52-48 with 11 1/2 minutes left before increasing the margin to 64-50 on Julian Phillips’ two free throws with 7 1/2 minutes to go. Santiago Vescovi added 15 points for the Vols. Myles Burns scored 14 points and also had three steals for Mississippi, which is 12-21.

