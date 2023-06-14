James Milner joining Brighton after departure from Liverpool

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — James Milner is joining Brighton on a free transfer after his departure from Liverpool. The versatile 37-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the option for a further 12 months. Milner will join Brighton once his contract with Liverpool expires on June 30 and adds experience to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad ahead of the club’s first ever European campaign. Brighton will play in the Europa League next season after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League. Milner won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during eight years at Anfield.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.