James Milner, 38, starts record 23rd season in the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — James Milner has begun his record 23rd season in the Premier League by starting for Brighton against Everton. Milner is aged 38 and that is seven years older than the current Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler. Milner made his debut in England’s top flight in 2002 when he was playing for Leeds. He has since featured for Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool. This is his second season with Brighton. Manchester United great Ryan Giggs previously shared the record with Milner for most seasons in the Premier League with 22.

