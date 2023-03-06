James Madison women claim Sun Belt title, NCAA bid

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Peyton McDaniel made seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points, Kiki Jefferson added four 3s and 22 points and No. 1 seed James Madison beat second-seeded Texas State 81-51 for its first Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship. It was James Madison’s first title-game appearance since the 2016-17 team fell to Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association championship. The Dukes (26-7) will play in their first NCAA Tournament since 2016. McDaniel was 5 of 5 from distance in the first half and Jefferson made another just before the halftime buzzer to give James Madison a 38-28 lead. Jefferson made James Madison 11th 3-pointer in 14 attempts (79%) midway through the fourth for a 76-46 lead.

