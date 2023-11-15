James Madison riding 13-game winning streak and making the transition from FCS look almost easy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison must be making fellow Sun Belt Conference programs wonder “who invited these guys?’ The 18th-ranked Dukes have been the dominant football team in the league since they joined last season, winning 12 of 14 conference games. They are riding a 13-game winning streak overall and football isn’t their only game. They won the league’s volleyball and women’s basketball championships last year and have their men’s basketball team in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history thanks in large part to a 79-76 victory against then-No. 4 Michigan State.

