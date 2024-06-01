James Madison rides strong pitching effort to 8-1 win over Bryant at Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Entsminger and three relievers scattered eight hits and James Madison defeated Bryant 8-1 in an elimination game at the Raleigh Regional. James Madison stayed alive and on Sunday will play the loser of the later game between regional host North Carolina State and South Carolina. Entsminger threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and no runs. He struck out seven without any walks. Jackson Logar, Joe Vogatsky and Sean Culkin finished. In all, the four pitchers struck out nine and walked one.

