James Madison fends off Troy 16-14 in Sun Belt Conference opener

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and James Madison held on to beat Troy 16-14 in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams. Troy, which trailed 16-7 entering the fourth quarter, put together a 10-play, 47-yard drive that eventually ended when Gunnar Watson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-15 at James Madison’s 43-yard line with 34 seconds left in the game. Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown to Devonte Ross to give Troy its only lead at 7-6 with 11:10 before halftime. James Madison regained the lead when McCloud tossed a 9-yard score to Elijah Sarratt for a 13-7 lead with 2:24 before halftime. Watson finished with 332 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception.

