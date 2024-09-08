James Madison defense makes a stand in red zone and Dukes deny Gardner-Webb 13-6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Purdy scored the game’s only touchdown, the James Madison defense held on fourth down in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, and the Dukes edged FCS-member Gardner-Webb 13-6. After being shut out in the first half, the Dukes scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter to take a 10-3 lead. Purdy scored on a short run, then Noe Ruelas connected on a 48-yard field goal after an interception by Chauncey Logan gave JMU a short field. After the teams traded field goals, Gardner-Webb went on a 15-play, 8 1/2-minute drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a turnover on downs with 2:37 remaining. James Madison then ran out the clock.

