James Madison claims Sun Belt title to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Brown scored a career-high 21 points to go with 10 rebounds and No. 2 seed James Madison eased by No. 4 seed Arkansas State 91-71 to claim the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship and earn its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2013. James Madison (31-3), which outlasted Texas State in the semifinals to notch its first 30-win season in program history, extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Dukes began the season on a 14-game winning streak, starting with an overtime victory over then-No. 4 Michigan State. Arkansas State (18-16), in its first Sun Belt championship game appearance since 2007, was seeking its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1999.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.