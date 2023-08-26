James Maddison scores first Tottenham goal in 2-0 win over Bournemouth in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — James Maddison scored his first goal for Tottenham in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League that maintained Spurs’ unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou. Maddison put Spurs ahead in the 17th minute with a precise finish and Dejan Kulusevski doubled the advantage with his first goal of the season in the 63rd as Tottenham followed up last weekend’s home win over Manchester United with another impressive performance. The team now has two wins and a draw under Postecoglou while playing the attack-minded style of football that the manager has brought to the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.