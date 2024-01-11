James leads with 26 points, Louisville scores last 9 points to beat Miami 80-71

By The Associated Press
Louisville guard Mike James (0) reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game Miami, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mike James scored 26 points and Louisville scored the last nine points and beat Miami 80-71 to end a four-game losing streak against the Hurricanes. Louisville (6-9, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which also ended a three-game skid overall, won its first game at Miami since 2019. Louisville ended the game by making 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Miami missed its last seven field goals. Mathew Cleveland scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Miami (11-3, 2-1).

