James leads with 26 points, Louisville scores last 9 points to beat Miami 80-71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Mike James scored 26 points and Louisville scored the last nine points and beat Miami 80-71 to end a four-game losing streak against the Hurricanes. Louisville (6-9, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which also ended a three-game skid overall, won its first game at Miami since 2019. Louisville ended the game by making 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Miami missed its last seven field goals. Mathew Cleveland scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Miami (11-3, 2-1).

