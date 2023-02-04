James leads No. 2 Tennessee over No. 25 Auburn, 46-43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 2 Tennessee 46-43 over No. 25 Auburn in a game where every point was seemingly difficult and nothing flowed. The 19-4 Volunteers shot 27% from the field and 9.5% from the 3-point line. The 17-6 Tigers were led by Johni Broome with 11 and K.D. Johnson off the bench with 10 points. Auburn only managed 24% from the field and 11% from the 3-point line.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James drives past Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler battles for the loose ball with Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots past Tennessee guards Zakai Zeigler, right, and Jahmai Mashack, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne