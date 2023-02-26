James leads No. 11 Tennessee past South Carolina 85-45

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James came back from missing four games with an injury to score 18 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to an 85-45 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. James, who suffered an ankle injury against Vanderbilt on Feb. 8, hit 4 of 7 3-pointers for the Volunteers. Jahmai Mashack scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 13 points and 11 assists, and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic scored 10 each. Hayden Brown led the Gamecocks with 18 points. GG Jackson II scored five points, 10 below his average.

