James Harden becomes 20th player with 26,000 career points

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The points continue to come for James Harden, who became the 20th player in NBA history to reach 26,000 points in his career in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 125-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. Harden joined the elusive group when he made his second free throw with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. It came in his first triple double of the season and 78th of his career, tying Wilt Chamberlain for seventh in NBA history, as Harden finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

