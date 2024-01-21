James’ career-best day, points off turnovers help No. 4 NC State women beat Duke 72-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored a career-high 33 points and fourth-ranked North Carolina State got 24 points off turnovers to beat Duke 72-57. The 5-foot-9 junior guard made 12 of 20 shots, including three 3-pointers, to go with eight rebounds. Mimi Collins added 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as N.C. State regrouped from a loss at Miami. Kennedy Brown had 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, who were coming off a win against No. 14 Virginia Tech. Duke committed 19 turnovers.

