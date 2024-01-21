James’ career-best day, points off turnovers help No. 4 NC State women beat Duke 72-57

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
North Carolina State's Aziaha James (10) battles for the ball with Duke's Reigan Richardson (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored a career-high 33 points and fourth-ranked North Carolina State got 24 points off turnovers to beat Duke 72-57. The 5-foot-9 junior guard made 12 of 20 shots, including three 3-pointers, to go with eight rebounds. Mimi Collins added 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as N.C. State regrouped from a loss at Miami. Kennedy Brown had 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, who were coming off a win against No. 14 Virginia Tech. Duke committed 19 turnovers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.