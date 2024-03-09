James, Brooks help No. 10 NC State hang on to beat Duke 54-51 in ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 16 points and No. 10 North Carolina State overcame three quarters’ worth of offensive struggles to hold off Duke 54-51 in Friday night’s quarterfinals at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Freshman Zoe Brooks added 12 points for the second-seeded Wolfpack. That included a critical driving basket past Taina Mair with 58.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. This one came down to the final play, but Mair missed a 3-pointer for the tie on Duke’s last possession. Oluchi Okananwa had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Blue Devils.

