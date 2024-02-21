James Blake, the Miami Open tournament director, was fined for betting sponsorship ties

LONDON (AP) — Miami Open tournament director and former Top 10 player James Blake has been fined $56,250 for violating tennis’s rules about betting sponsorship. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishment Wednesday and said the violation was unintentional. It also said Blake co-operated fully with the investigation. If Blake breaks the rules again during an 18-month probationary period that began on Feb. 9, he would be subject to an 18-month suspension and an additional fine of $131,250. The sport bars people from having commercial relationships with gambling companies. In 2022, U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece for promoting a gambling operator via social media.

