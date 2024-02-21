James Blake, the Miami Open tournament director, was fined for betting sponsorship ties

By The Associated Press
FILE - James Blake, director of the Miami Open tennis tournament, smiles after the singles final Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Open tournament director and former Top 10 player James Blake was fined $56,250 for violating tennis's rules about betting sponsorship, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

LONDON (AP) — Miami Open tournament director and former Top 10 player James Blake has been fined $56,250 for violating tennis’s rules about betting sponsorship. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishment Wednesday and said the violation was unintentional. It also said Blake co-operated fully with the investigation. If Blake breaks the rules again during an 18-month probationary period that began on Feb. 9, he would be subject to an 18-month suspension and an additional fine of $131,250. The sport bars people from having commercial relationships with gambling companies. In 2022, U.S. Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece for promoting a gambling operator via social media.

