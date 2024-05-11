James Anderson to end his record-breaking England test cricket career at Lord’s in July

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - England's James Anderson bowls on the first day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Anderson's England career might be coming to an end this summer after talks between the world's most prolific fast bowler in test cricket and coach Brendon McCullum. McCullum made a visit to Britain from his native New Zealand and spoke to the 41-year-old Anderson over a round of golf, the Guardian newspaper and other parts of British media reported Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashwini Bhatia]

England fast bowler James Anderson will retire from test cricket after the match against the West Indies at Lord’s starting July 10. It brings an end to one of the most remarkable careers in the history of the international game. It will be the 41-year-old Anderson’s 188th test match and only India great Sachin Tendulkar (200) has more. It gives Anderson one more chance to add to his total of 700 test wickets, which is comfortably the most by a pacer. Only spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan have more test wickets. The announcement by Anderson came after he held talks with England test coach Brendon McCullum.

