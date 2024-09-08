Ja’Marr Chase, awaiting a contract extension, active for the Bengals’ opener vs Pats

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase is active for Cincinnati’s game against the Patriots on Sunday, although fellow receiver Tee Higgins is out with a hamstring injury. Chase was a “hold-in” for most of the preseason as he awaits a contract extension. He practiced Thursday and Friday and was listed by the Bengals as questionable. Chase went through his pregame warmups as usual Sunday.

