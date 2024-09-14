JaMario Clements breaks free for a 75-yard TD run, powers Duquesne’s 28-25 win over Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — JaMario Clements ran for 204 yards and a key 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown as Duquesne defeated Youngstown State 28-25. Clements averaged 17 yards on 12 carries, with a big boost from his 75-yard blast with 1:40 remaining for a two-score lead at 28-17. The touchdown proved important after Youngstown State came right back with an 11-play, 75-yard drive for a three-point deficit. Beau Brungard completed 5 of 10 passes for the Penguins on the drive that was capped off by Tyshon King’s 1-yard run with 20 seconds left and a two-point conversion pass from Brungard to Max Tomczak. Duquesne recovered the onside kick to wrap up the win.

