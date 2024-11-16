Jamar Curtis scores 3 TDs as Lafayette hands Stonehill its seventh straight loss, 42-10

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third as Lafayette scored three first-quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 42-10 win over Stonehill in a non-conference game. The Leopards rolled to 484 yards of total offense to hand Stonehill its seventh-straight loss.

