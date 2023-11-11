Jamar Curtis goes over 200 yards on ground, leads Lafayette to cusp of Patriot League title

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jamar Curtis went over 200 yards rushing for the second time in three games and Lafayette kept its first Patriot League title since 2013 in sight, defeating Fordham 24-16. Curtis, who had a career-high 229 yards in a key 38-35 victory over Holy Cross on Oct. 21., had 204 yards and his 3-yard run with about 7 minutes left in the game gave the Leopards a 24-10 lead. The No. 23 FCS Leopards are tied with Holy Cross for the Patriot League lead and only need to defeat last-place Lehigh on the road next week to wrap up the league title in coach John Troxell’s second season.

