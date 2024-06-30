Jamal Thiaré’ steals ball from goalkeeper, hits game-winner for Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Jamal Thiaré′ stole the ball from the goalkeeper and scored an improbable goal in the final minute of play to lift Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in MLS play. In the 97th, Atlanta’s Ronald Hernández had his shot blocked by Toronto FC’s Shane O’Neill. Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran covered the ball and as he was preparing to put the ball in play, Thiaré′ came up from behind, took the ball and blasted a right-footed shot into the empty net for the winning goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.