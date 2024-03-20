Jamal Shead’s development propels Houston to second straight No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead wasn’t anywhere near the player he is now when he joined the Houston Cougars in 2020. “When he came in, I thought he was a long way away,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I thought his immaturity was an issue. His day-to-day practice habits were an issue.” Four years later Shead barely resembles that freshman player, and his leadership and defensive tenacity has the second-ranked Cougars heading into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for a second straight season.

