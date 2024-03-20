Jamal Shead’s development propels Houston to second straight No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
FILE - Houston's Jamal Shead plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Houston. Shead was named The Associated Press Big 12 player of the year Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Shead wasn’t anywhere near the player he is now when he joined the Houston Cougars in 2020. “When he came in, I thought he was a long way away,” coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I thought his immaturity was an issue. His day-to-day practice habits were an issue.” Four years later Shead barely resembles that freshman player, and his leadership and defensive tenacity has the second-ranked Cougars heading into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for a second straight season.

