Jamal Musiala to miss Bayern Munich and Germany games with hip injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala is set to miss upcoming games for his club and the German national team with a hip injury. Bayern said Friday that Musiala would be “out for the time being.” Musiala had been included in Germany’s squad on Thursday but the team confirmed he would miss upcoming Nations League games this month against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

