Jamal Musiala is emerging as Bayern Munich’s key player. Will he stay?

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala is emerging as Bayern Munich’s most important player this season. The club hopes the young Germany star will stay for the long term. Musiala’s contract with the Bavarian powerhouse is up at the end of the 2025-26 season, so there’s still plenty of time for the parties to reach agreement on an extension. But the 21-year-old forward’s form this season has brought an urgency to the issue. Musiala is playing better than ever, putting Bayern’s decision-makers under pressure to tie the player to the club before he’s lured away by a rival.

