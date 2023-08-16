Jamal Murray of NBA champion Nuggets says he won’t be able to play for Canada at World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets says he won’t play for Canada in the World Cup. He cited a need for ongoing recovery after a long season. Murray was in camp with the Canadian team earlier this month. He did not accompany the team to Germany and Spain for its exhibition games that will precede the World Cup while weighing his options. Canada will play France, Latvia and Lebanon in the group stage of the tournament that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Canadians will be led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their group games are in Jakarta.

