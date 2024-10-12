Jamal Haynes scampers 68 yards in final minute, lifting Georgia Tech over North Carolina 41-34

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamal Haynes ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 68-yard score in the final minute, as Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 41-34. Haynes’ second score came with 16 seconds left, just two plays after North Carolina had tied it on a Noah Burnette 26-yard field goal. The Yellow Jackets mustered 505 total yards, including 371 rushing. In addition to Haynes, quarterback Haynes King also had a big day with a season-high 107 yards and two scores on the ground. North Carolina pulled within 34-31 with 3:27 left on a 1-yard run by Jacolby Criswell, his second touchdown of the day and Burnette’s field goal tied it with 44 seconds remaining. However, it was all for naught as North Carolina’s much-maligned defense broke down one final time.

