Jamal Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 for Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says safety Jamal Adams won’t be back in time for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Carroll said on 93.3 KJR-FM on Friday that Adams won’t be ready for Week 1 as he continues his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener. Adams was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week. He has mostly just taken part in walkthrough practices. Carroll also indicated that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon may miss the opener as well due to a lingering hamstring injury. Witherspoon was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.