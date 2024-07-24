Jamal Adams believes old coaches will benefit him in his fresh start with the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jamal Adams saw joining the Tennessee Titans as a chance to get back to familiar territory. With his former secondary coach, Dennard Wilson, the defensive coordinator in Tennessee, along with safeties coach Steve Jackson and linebackers coach Frank Bush on the staff, the 2017 first-round pick had a comfort level with the team he signed a one-year contract with last week. Adams starred earlier in his career with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks, but came to Tennessee after playing just 10 games combined the previous two seasons after sustaining a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener for Seattle.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.