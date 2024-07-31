Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson says she’s out of the Olympic 100 meters and will focus on the 200

PARIS (AP) — Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won’t run in the 100 meters when Olympic track starts Friday, clearing out one sprinter who was expected to give Sha’Carri Richardson her toughest competition in the sport’s marquee event. Jackson did not go into details when she confirmed she would focus only on the 200, which is typically her better event. Jackson pulled up with a leg cramp at an Olympic tuneup race in Hungary earlier this month, but her coach, Stephen Francis, told the Jamaica Gleaner website this week that “she appears OK to me.”

