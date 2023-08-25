Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson edges ever closer to Flo-Jo’s record in 200

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson edged a bit closer to breaking a world record that has sat in the books for a generation. And while it didn’t happen Friday, there’s a sense it might happen soon. Jackson defended her world title at 200 meters in 21.41 seconds, a scant .07 off the mark Florence Griffith-Joyner set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988. Until two years ago, no other woman had cracked 21.6, so when somebody asked Jackson if she was disappointed not to break Flo-Jo’s mark, she scoffed. She said there was nothing to be upset about running a personal best.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.