Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce, Jackson earn 100-meter spots at Paris Olympics

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Shericka Jackson won Jamaica’s 100-meter national title Friday and will be joined at the Olympics by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished third in the race and will head to her fifth and final games. Fraser-Pryce finished second and Jackson third at the Tokyo Games behind two-time defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who is injured this year. Jackson’s time of 10.84 seconds was .06 seconds faster than 19-year-old Tia Clayton, who will make her Olympic debut. Fraser-Pryce won the 2008 and 2012 Olympic titles at 100 meters. Jackson is the reigning world champion at 200 meters. In the men’s 100, Kishane Thompson ran a world-leading 9.77 to beat 2021 Olympic semifinalist Oblique Seville.

