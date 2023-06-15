Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr, top left, jumps for the ball with Jamaica's Khadija Shaw, center, during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match at Stade des Alpes stadium in Grenoble, France, June 18, 2019. Players from the Jamaican women’s national team took to social media on Thursday, June 15, 2023, to decry their federation’s support of the team and its preparation heading into the Women’s World Cup next month. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

Players from the Jamaican women’s national team took to social media to decry what they term subpar support from their federation heading into the Women’s World Cup next month. Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among the players who posted a lengthy statement about pay issues and other problems they hope will be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation. The statement said players were told their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner but weren’t. Jamaica opens tournament play on July 23 against France.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.