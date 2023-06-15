Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup

Players from the Jamaican women’s national team took to social media to decry what they term subpar support from their federation heading into the Women’s World Cup next month. Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among the players who posted a lengthy statement about pay issues and other problems they hope will be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation. The statement said players were told their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner but weren’t. Jamaica opens tournament play on July 23 against France.

