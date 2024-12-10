Jamaican Olympic discus champion Roje Stona and Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia aim for the NFL

Jamaican Olympic discus champion Roje Stona and Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia are switching to a new sport, aiming to become NFL players. Stona and Petaia are among 14 athletes selected for the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. The athletes representing 13 nations will train for 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. They’ll learn on the field and in the classroom how to play American football before showcasing their skills in front of NFL scouts at the University of South Florida’s Pro Day in March.

